ATB Capital Increases Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Price Target to C$6.00

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by ATB Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ATH. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Athabasca Oil from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities cut Athabasca Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$5.00 to C$5.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.67.

Athabasca Oil Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of TSE ATH opened at C$5.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.26. The stock has a market cap of C$2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -58.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72. Athabasca Oil has a 52-week low of C$2.54 and a 52-week high of C$5.39.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$315.93 million during the quarter. Athabasca Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that Athabasca Oil will post 0.4798903 earnings per share for the current year.

About Athabasca Oil

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

