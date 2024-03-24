Mercia Asset Management PLC (LON:MERC) Insider Raymond Kenneth Chamberlain Sells 1,563,813 Shares

Mercia Asset Management PLC (LON:MERC – Get Free Report) insider Raymond Kenneth Chamberlain sold 1,563,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.41), for a total value of £500,420.16 ($637,072.13).

Mercia Asset Management Trading Down 1.8 %

MERC opened at GBX 32.40 ($0.41) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 30.35 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 27.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £141.81 million, a PE ratio of -3,240.00 and a beta of 1.24. Mercia Asset Management PLC has a one year low of GBX 21 ($0.27) and a one year high of GBX 34 ($0.43).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Mercia Asset Management from GBX 63 ($0.80) to GBX 64 ($0.81) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Mercia Asset Management Company Profile

Mercia Asset Management PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed EIS, early stage, emerging growth, mid venture, late stage and growth capital investments. It invests in technology focusing on sectors such as digital entertainment, consumer services, media, retailing, energy, healthcare, industrials, materials, real estate, telecommunication services, gaming, internet, software, electronics and hardware, advanced materials, transportation, biosciences, engineering and specialist manufacturing, and life sciences.

