Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Set to Split on Thursday, March 28th (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) are scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, March 28th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, February 16th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, March 27th.

Shares of ODFL opened at $441.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $295.80 and a twelve month high of $452.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $420.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $406.60.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 18.47%.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $400.00 to $444.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $465.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $446.00 target price (up previously from $443.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $423.19.

In other news, Director John D. Kasarda sold 7,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.15, for a total transaction of $3,524,819.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,993,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

