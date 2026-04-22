OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Sells 6,874 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,874 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $17,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robbins Farley increased its stake in Mastercard by 50.0% during the third quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 54 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc increased its stake in Mastercard by 50.0% during the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 250.0% during the third quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 56 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Dagco Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 66 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Mastercard News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Positive Sentiment: Fresh research from Mastercard highlights strong consumer readiness to adopt everyday digital payments across Latin America & the Caribbean — a large growth runway for network volumes and new product adoption. Mastercard Study (BusinessWire)

Fresh research from Mastercard highlights strong consumer readiness to adopt everyday digital payments across Latin America & the Caribbean — a large growth runway for network volumes and new product adoption. Positive Sentiment: Mastercard is embedding a trust layer for AI agent payments (Agent Pay / Verifiable Intent integrations), positioning the network as a central facilitator for emerging AI-driven commerce — a potential competitive moat and new revenue vector. AI Agent Payment Push (Yahoo)

Mastercard is embedding a trust layer for AI agent payments (Agent Pay / Verifiable Intent integrations), positioning the network as a central facilitator for emerging AI-driven commerce — a potential competitive moat and new revenue vector. Positive Sentiment: Analyst views and thematic pieces (Zacks, Motley Fool coverage, MA vs PYPL comparisons) continue to highlight Mastercard’s network strength, high margins and durable growth profile versus fintech peers — supportive for medium-term investor sentiment. MA vs PYPL (Zacks)

Analyst views and thematic pieces (Zacks, Motley Fool coverage, MA vs PYPL comparisons) continue to highlight Mastercard’s network strength, high margins and durable growth profile versus fintech peers — supportive for medium-term investor sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Industry identity-fraud research (supported by Mastercard) shows some stabilization in losses but rising new-account fraud and AI-enabled scams — a mixed signal: heightened security spending and product demand but also potential credit/fraud costs and consumer trust pressure. Fraud Study (Globe Newswire/Yahoo)

Industry identity-fraud research (supported by Mastercard) shows some stabilization in losses but rising new-account fraud and AI-enabled scams — a mixed signal: heightened security spending and product demand but also potential credit/fraud costs and consumer trust pressure. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation discussions and earnings previews are spotlighting whether current multiples fully reflect Mastercard’s central role in digital payments; such narratives can drive short-term trading volatility ahead of quarterly results. Valuation/Price Discussion (Yahoo)

Valuation discussions and earnings previews are spotlighting whether current multiples fully reflect Mastercard’s central role in digital payments; such narratives can drive short-term trading volatility ahead of quarterly results. Negative Sentiment: Ongoing legal/regulatory focus on card fees (Visa-Mastercard cases) remains a potential downside risk — adverse rulings or fee limitations could pressure revenue and margins. Card Fee Case (Yahoo)

Ongoing legal/regulatory focus on card fees (Visa-Mastercard cases) remains a potential downside risk — adverse rulings or fee limitations could pressure revenue and margins. Negative Sentiment: Recent short-term share weakness has been noted in market commentary (e.g., Zacks) as MA dipped more than the broader market today — likely reflecting profit-taking, valuation pressure and macro sentiment rather than a single negative company event. Why MA Dipped (Zacks)

Mastercard Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $511.16 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $480.50 and a 52-week high of $601.77. The stock has a market cap of $455.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $508.95 and its 200 day moving average is $538.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.52. Mastercard had a return on equity of 203.92% and a net margin of 45.65%.The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.52 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 21.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $660.00 to $668.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $739.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $685.00 target price on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Mastercard from $685.00 to $655.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $631.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $659.81.

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Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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