OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Reduces Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lowered its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,620 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,951 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $7,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANET. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 2,829.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,721,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $833,630,000 after buying an additional 5,525,828 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,587,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,396,939,000 after buying an additional 4,332,659 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,000,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,571,121,000 after buying an additional 1,007,730 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,946,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $574,984,000 after buying an additional 878,023 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,875,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.
Arista Networks News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Evercore added Arista to a tactical outperform list ahead of Q1 results, signaling analyst confidence in a beat‑and‑raise setup that can drive short‑term upside into earnings. Evercore adds Arista Networks, IBM to tactical outperform list ahead of earnings
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlighting Arista as a leading beneficiary of AI data‑center spending strengthens the growth narrative and justifies premium multiples as cloud/AI customers upgrade networking stacks. Arista Networks Inc. (ANET): Potential Winner of AI Networking War
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple writeups note Arista’s history of beating estimates and position the company for another upside surprise; combined with recent analyst price‑target raises, this is fueling buying momentum. Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Arista Networks (ANET) is a Great Choice
- Neutral Sentiment: Trending/“momentum pick” articles (Yahoo/QZ/Zacks syndication) are driving retail attention and higher intraday volume; useful for momentum traders but not definitive on fundamentals. Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Arista Networks (ANET) is a Great Choice (QZ)
- Negative Sentiment: CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 350,000 shares (~$55.8M) under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan; the size of the sale is notable and may give some investors pause despite the plan disclosure. Insider Selling: Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) CEO Sells 350,000 Shares of Stock
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $1,007,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 216,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,247,141.35. The trade was a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Chantelle Yvette Breithaupt sold 8,890 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total value of $1,378,127.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 60,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,414,984.68. The trade was a 12.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 674,729 shares of company stock worth $103,441,374 over the last three months. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Arista Networks Stock Up 3.7%
ANET opened at $173.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $217.95 billion, a PE ratio of 62.71, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.29 and a 200-day moving average of $136.59. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.16 and a 52 week high of $173.85.
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.37% and a net margin of 38.99%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.
Arista Networks Company Profile
Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista’s offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.
Central to Arista’s product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company’s hardware platforms.
See Also
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