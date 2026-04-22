OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Reduces Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lowered its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,620 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,951 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $7,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANET. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 2,829.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,721,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $833,630,000 after buying an additional 5,525,828 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,587,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,396,939,000 after buying an additional 4,332,659 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,000,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,571,121,000 after buying an additional 1,007,730 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,946,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $574,984,000 after buying an additional 878,023 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,875,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

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Arista Networks News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective (up from $183.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 13th. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group set a $200.00 target price on Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Arista Networks to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.83.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $1,007,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 216,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,247,141.35. The trade was a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Chantelle Yvette Breithaupt sold 8,890 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total value of $1,378,127.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 60,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,414,984.68. The trade was a 12.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 674,729 shares of company stock worth $103,441,374 over the last three months. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Stock Up 3.7%

ANET opened at $173.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $217.95 billion, a PE ratio of 62.71, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.29 and a 200-day moving average of $136.59. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.16 and a 52 week high of $173.85.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.37% and a net margin of 38.99%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista’s offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista’s product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company’s hardware platforms.

See Also

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