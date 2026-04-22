OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Has $11.42 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 125.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,158 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $11,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 74 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 937.5% in the 3rd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $620.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $498.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $599.00 to $489.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $558.47.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $444.52 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $381.61 and a 52-week high of $579.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $426.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $475.49. The company has a market capitalization of $134.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.20.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.16%.The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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