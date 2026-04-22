Hermez Network (HEZ) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $120.48 Million

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 22nd. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for approximately $3.30 or 0.00004222 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $120.48 million and $28.34 thousand worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded 1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

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Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00001764 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00009440 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000119 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Request (REQ) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.28350216 USD and is up 0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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