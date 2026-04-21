United Oil & Gas (LON:UOG) Shares Up 4.8% – Here’s What Happened

United Oil & Gas Plc (LON:UOG – Get Free Report) shot up 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.23 and last traded at GBX 0.22. 8,549,920 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 78,991,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.21.

United Oil & Gas Trading Up 4.8%

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of £9.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.66.

About United Oil & Gas

(Get Free Report)

United Oil & Gas is a high growth oil and gas company, headquartered in Dublin and listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange. United has a portfolio of low-risk, cash generative exploration, development, appraisal and production interests in Egypt, Jamaica and the UK. Led by an experienced management team with a strong track record of growing full cycle businesses and partnered with established industry players, the Company is well positioned to deliver future growth through portfolio optimisation and targeted acquisitions.

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