RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Receives $8.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th.

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RLJ Lodging Trust Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE RLJ opened at $8.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 410.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.56. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $6.54 and a one year high of $8.63.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $328.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.95 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 1.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. RLJ Lodging Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.210-1.410 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.3%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is presently 3,000.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec grew its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 10,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. M&G PLC boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 24,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 181,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-managed, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and operates premium-branded, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The company’s portfolio is concentrated in major U.S. markets, targeting properties that benefit from strong corporate and leisure demand, limited new supply and established brand affiliations.

The trust’s hotels are affiliated with leading global lodging brands across the spectrum of service levels, including lifestyle and upscale segments.

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