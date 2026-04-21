Ticino Wealth Acquires Shares of 43,880 MP Materials Corp. $MP

Ticino Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MP. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in MP Materials by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 18,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MP Materials by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in shares of MP Materials by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 21,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MP. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MP Materials from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Securities upgraded shares of MP Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at MP Materials

In other MP Materials news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 259,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $16,595,231.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 12,505,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,756,938.95. This represents a 2.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 129,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,741,020. The trade was a 26.28% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 346,000 shares of company stock worth $21,969,816 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

More MP Materials News

Here are the key news stories impacting MP Materials this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wedbush initiated coverage with an Outperform and a $90 price target, highlighting MP as the only fully integrated U.S. rare‑earth producer and framing the stock as a key beneficiary of Washington’s push to onshore critical minerals. This research note is the primary near‑term bullish catalyst. Read More.

Wedbush initiated coverage with an Outperform and a $90 price target, highlighting MP as the only fully integrated U.S. rare‑earth producer and framing the stock as a key beneficiary of Washington’s push to onshore critical minerals. This research note is the primary near‑term bullish catalyst. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and media writeups (Seeking Alpha, Yahoo) reinforce the idea that MP is moving from a cyclical miner to a more stable, government‑backed industrial platform — citing price floors, long‑term magnet commitments and the ramp of domestic processing as drivers of future margin expansion. Read More.

Analyst and media writeups (Seeking Alpha, Yahoo) reinforce the idea that MP is moving from a cyclical miner to a more stable, government‑backed industrial platform — citing price floors, long‑term magnet commitments and the ramp of domestic processing as drivers of future margin expansion. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Sector dynamics and M&A activity (notably large moves by other rare‑earth players) are lifting the group; MP is benefiting from a broader re‑rating even when transactions are indirect. This supports momentum but is not a company‑specific fundamental change. Read More.

Sector dynamics and M&A activity (notably large moves by other rare‑earth players) are lifting the group; MP is benefiting from a broader re‑rating even when transactions are indirect. This supports momentum but is not a company‑specific fundamental change. Read More. Negative Sentiment: CEO James Litinsky sold shares this week (two Rule 10b5‑1 transactions totaling roughly $19M). While disclosed as pre‑arranged plans and only modestly trimming his stake, the volume of insider selling can temper investor enthusiasm and raise short‑term selling pressure. Read More.

MP Materials Stock Performance

Shares of MP Materials stock opened at $65.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of -127.42 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.82. MP Materials Corp. has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $100.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a current ratio of 7.24.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $52.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.06 million. MP Materials had a negative net margin of 38.26% and a negative return on equity of 4.28%. The company’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MP Materials

(Free Report)

MP Materials Corporation operates as a vertically integrated producer of rare earth materials in North America. The company owns and manages the Mountain Pass Rare Earth Mine and Processing Facility in California, the only commercially viable rare earth mining and processing site in the United States. MP Materials extracts, separates and refines critical rare earth elements—such as neodymium, praseodymium, and cerium—which are essential inputs for permanent magnets used in electric vehicles, wind turbines, and various defense applications.

The Mountain Pass mine first began commercial rare earth production in the 1950s and was later operated by Molycorp until its bankruptcy in 2015.

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