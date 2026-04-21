Barclays Upgrades Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) to “Strong-Buy”

Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Research cut shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Julius Bär Gruppe Stock Performance

Julius Bär Gruppe Company Profile

Shares of Julius Bär Gruppe stock opened at $16.31 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.26. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $17.70.

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Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS: JBAXY) is a Swiss global wealth manager headquartered in Zurich. The group specialises in private banking and asset management services for high-net-worth individuals and families. With a client-centric approach, Julius Bär offers tailored investment solutions designed to preserve and grow clients’ wealth over the long term.

The firm’s core services include discretionary and advisory portfolio management, wealth planning, lending and credit facilities, customised trading solutions and family office services.

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