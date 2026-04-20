Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC Has $110.56 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE

Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 623,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,088 shares during the quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $110,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,524,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,560,000 after purchasing an additional 109,932 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,495,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,473,000 after buying an additional 83,243 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,104,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,820,000 after acquiring an additional 7,764 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,052,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,775,000 after acquiring an additional 68,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 886,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,771,000 after acquiring an additional 13,405 shares during the last quarter.

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Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VOE stock opened at $192.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.14 and a 12 month high of $194.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.57.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

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