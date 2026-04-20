Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF $SPHY

Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,414,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF were worth $175,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 47,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 28,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 29,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 10,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter.

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SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

SPHY stock opened at $23.62 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.80 and a twelve month high of $23.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.64.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

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