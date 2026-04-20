Vert Asset Management LLC Has $6.04 Million Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST

Vert Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,085 shares during the period. Host Hotels & Resorts accounts for 2.0% of Vert Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Vert Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $6,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 234.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

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Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

HST opened at $21.12 on Monday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.31 and a fifty-two week high of $21.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.33. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.27). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 12.51%.The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.110 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HST. Argus upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company’s portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company’s holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

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