Vision Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 74.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,746 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salzhauer Michael bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 376 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 284.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 434 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 47.7% during the third quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UPS. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Bank of America raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings raised United Parcel Service from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.03.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.0%

UPS opened at $106.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.55. The company has a market capitalization of $90.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $122.41.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 6.28%.The business had revenue of $24.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 25,014 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $2,655,236.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

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