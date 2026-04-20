Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK is Vision Capital Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Vision Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,314 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $28,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. XY Planning Network Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $335.85 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $227.63 and a 12 month high of $338.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $313.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.89. The stock has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.