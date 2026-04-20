Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF $SCHV

Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,516,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,800 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $252,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000.

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Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $32.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.85. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $24.26 and a one year high of $32.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.29.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization and that are classified as value. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

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