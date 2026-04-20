Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC Increases Stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF $FELG

Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,634,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402,930 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF worth $360,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,140,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,493,000 after purchasing an additional 198,595 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 20.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,981,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,892 shares during the last quarter. Independence Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Independence Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,310,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,658,000 after purchasing an additional 535,968 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 956,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,347,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 902,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,131,000 after buying an additional 78,272 shares during the last quarter.

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Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $41.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.13 and a 200-day moving average of $40.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 1.21. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $43.22.

About Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (FELG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap growth stocks belonging to a broad US equity growth index. The fund aims for capital growth FELG was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

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