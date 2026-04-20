DWS Municipal Income Trust (KTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 22nd

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.061 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of KTF stock opened at $9.21 on Monday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.48 and a fifty-two week high of $9.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.14.

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DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

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DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE: KTF) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax. Established in 2002, the fund is managed by DWS Group, a global asset management firm and affiliate of Deutsche Bank, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol KTF. Its structure allows investors access to a diversified portfolio of municipal securities with the potential for tax-advantaged income distributions.

The trust’s investment strategy focuses primarily on investment-grade municipal bonds issued by U.S.

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