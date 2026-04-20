Nanoco Group (LON:NANO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Nanoco Group (LON:NANO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX 1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Nanoco Group had a negative net margin of 28.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of GBX 770 million for the quarter.

Nanoco Group Stock Performance

NANO opened at GBX 5.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7.57. Nanoco Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4.41 and a 1-year high of GBX 15. The company has a market cap of £9.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.67.

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About Nanoco Group

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Nanoco is a world leader in the development and manufacture of cadmium-free quantum dots and other nanomaterials emanating from our technology platform and validated IP. Our materials have potential application in a huge range of electronic devices including infra-red sensors and displays.

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