PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 22nd

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2026

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGSGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Monday, June 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd.

PagSeguro Digital has a payout ratio of 69.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PagSeguro Digital to earn $1.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.4%.

PagSeguro Digital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PAGS opened at $11.26 on Monday. PagSeguro Digital has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.07.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGSGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 10.37%.The firm had revenue of $991.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on PAGS. Wall Street Zen cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PAGS

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is a Brazil-based financial technology company that specializes in digital payment solutions for merchants and consumers. Through its online platform and a suite of physical point-of-sale devices, the company enables businesses of all sizes to accept credit and debit cards, process e-commerce transactions, and manage payments via QR codes and digital wallets. In addition to payment acceptance, PagSeguro offers prepaid accounts, funds transfers, and working-capital credit lines designed to support small and medium-sized enterprises.

The company’s product portfolio includes portable card readers, countertop terminals, and mobile point-of-sale devices that connect via Bluetooth or cellular networks.

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Dividend History for PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS)

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