PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 22nd

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Monday, June 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd.

PagSeguro Digital has a payout ratio of 69.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PagSeguro Digital to earn $1.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.4%.

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PagSeguro Digital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PAGS opened at $11.26 on Monday. PagSeguro Digital has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 10.37%.The firm had revenue of $991.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PAGS. Wall Street Zen cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PAGS

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is a Brazil-based financial technology company that specializes in digital payment solutions for merchants and consumers. Through its online platform and a suite of physical point-of-sale devices, the company enables businesses of all sizes to accept credit and debit cards, process e-commerce transactions, and manage payments via QR codes and digital wallets. In addition to payment acceptance, PagSeguro offers prepaid accounts, funds transfers, and working-capital credit lines designed to support small and medium-sized enterprises.

The company’s product portfolio includes portable card readers, countertop terminals, and mobile point-of-sale devices that connect via Bluetooth or cellular networks.

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