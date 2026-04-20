Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND Shares Purchased by Steele Capital Management Inc.

Steele Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 559,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,317 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Steele Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Steele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $41,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BND. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

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Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

BND opened at $74.06 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $71.76 and a 1-year high of $75.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.26.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

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