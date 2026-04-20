3,088 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Acquired by TriaGen Wealth Management LLC

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,088 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% in the third quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. PFS Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 269.2% in the 4th quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Aviso Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 400.0% during the third quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial set a $283.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.03.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $278.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $453.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.75 and a 52-week high of $281.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $212.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.37.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 7,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.87, for a total transaction of $1,536,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 129,598 shares in the company, valued at $26,550,742.26. This trade represents a 5.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 27,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $7,454,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,267,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,523,175. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 273,352 shares of company stock valued at $59,173,070. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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