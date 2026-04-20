Comparing Fermi (NASDAQ:FRMI) & JAN (NYSE:JAN)

JAN (NYSE:JAN – Get Free Report) and Fermi (NASDAQ:FRMI – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap financial services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for JAN and Fermi, as reported by MarketBeat.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JAN 0 2 10 0 2.83 Fermi 1 1 8 3 3.00

JAN currently has a consensus price target of $27.27, suggesting a potential upside of 5.73%. Fermi has a consensus price target of $26.89, suggesting a potential upside of 310.52%. Given Fermi’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fermi is more favorable than JAN.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JAN $771.17 million 8.59 N/A N/A N/A Fermi N/A N/A -$486.38 million ($0.84) -7.80

This table compares JAN and Fermi”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

JAN has higher revenue and earnings than Fermi.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.3% of JAN shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of JAN shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares JAN and Fermi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JAN N/A N/A N/A Fermi N/A N/A N/A

About JAN

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Upon completion of this offering, we will be the only U.S. publicly traded REIT focused exclusively on the senior housing sector and the only U.S. publicly traded REIT whose entire portfolio is owned and operated under RIDEA structures. We have an initial portfolio consisting of 34 senior housing communities, comprised of 10,422 units as of December 31, 2025. Our communities are located primarily in major retirement markets across 10 states, with units in Florida and Texas representing 69% of the total units as of December 31, 2025. All of our communities are owned and operated under RIDEA structures. Services provided by our operators under a RIDEA structure are primarily paid for directly by the residents, rather than governmental reimbursement programs, which provides us with greater visibility into operating cash flow from our communities. We will be externally managed by Healthpeak Investment Management, LLC, an indirect subsidiary of Healthpeak, which will be our largest stockholder following the completion of this offering and the formation transactions. Healthpeak is an S&P 500 REIT that invests in and manages real estate focused on healthcare discovery and delivery in the United States. Although our Manager was recently formed, Healthpeak has been a public company and an active investor in healthcare real estate for over 40 years. Healthpeak has an extensive network for sourcing and managing senior housing investments that it has established over its long operating history, and we will benefit from this network through our Manager. Our initial portfolio reflects our commitment to delivering sustainable growth through differentiated senior housing solutions and strategic collaborations with high quality operators. We intend to focus exclusively on the senior housing sector because we believe that favorable demographic trends will enable us to create long-term value for our stockholders. We intend to grow our initial portfolio by drawing on our Manager’s origination and sourcing capabilities and established relationships to execute on attractive investment opportunities in the senior housing sector. Of the 34 senior housing communities in our initial portfolio, we describe 15 of these communities, comprising an aggregate of 7,067 units as of December 31, 2025, as “life plan communities.” Life plan communities are a form of senior housing that offer a full continuum of care, including independent living, assisted living, memory care, and skilled nursing, in large-scale communities. Life plan communities differ from other housing and care options for seniors because they typically operate under an entrance fee model, which requires a one-time entrance fee in addition to monthly resident fees, and offer integrated housing, activities, services, and healthcare benefits on a single campus. Life plan communities are designed for individuals and couples seeking an active lifestyle where they can avoid moving a second or third time as they age, and most entrance fee contracts include some level of discounted rates on future healthcare. Compared to traditional rental senior housing, life plan communities offer resident-driven decision making, lifestyle choice, peace of mind from continuum of care, and larger units, with most of our independent living units averaging approximately 1,100 square feet. Residents typically enter our life plan communities in good health in their late 70s or early 80s and stay for eight to ten years — substantially longer than in traditional rental senior housing — supporting stable occupancy and predictable cash flows. The large size of our life plan community campuses, spanning 48 acres of land on average and consisting of approximately 471 units on average as of December 31, 2025, allows us to offer more substantial indoor and outdoor amenities to provide a highly active social life for seniors and create a differentiated senior housing product with high barriers to entry. Due to sizeable land needs, high development costs, financing challenges and pre-leasing requirements, new supply of life plan communities is very low, thereby enabling favorable supply and demand fundamentals for incumbents. We believe life plan communities exhibit consistently resilient occupancy, positioning them as a business with embedded operating leverage and growth visibility, which in turn can provide strong risk-adjusted returns. The other 19 senior housing communities in our initial portfolio, comprising an aggregate of 3,355 units as of December 31, 2025, are primarily independent living, with certain communities offering assisted living, memory care, and/or skilled nursing. These communities are often amenitized, apartment-like buildings with private residences ranging from studios to large apartments. We were formed in December 2025. Our principal executive office is located in Denver, CO.

About Fermi

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Fermi’s mission is to power the artificial intelligence (“AI”) needs of tomorrow. We are an advanced energy and hyperscaler development company purpose-built for the AI era. Our mission is to deliver up to 11 gigawatts (“GW”) of low-carbon, HyperRedundant™, and on-demand power directly to the world’s most compute-intensive businesses with 1.1 GW of power projected to be online by the end of 2026. We have entered into a long-term lease on a site large enough to simultaneously house the next three largest data center campuses by square footage currently in existence. In a world in which power is considered a key currency for AI innovation, we believe that Fermi has a unique combination of important advantages that will help propel America’s AI economy forward. Fermi offers investors an opportunity to invest in AI growth and grid-independent energy infrastructure through a tax-efficient public REIT structure. At the heart of our vision is the Advanced Energy and Intelligence Campus at Texas Tech University (“Project Matador”), which is a multi-gigawatt energy and data center development campus designed to support the accelerating needs of to-be-built AI infrastructure. Situated on a 5,236-acre site in Amarillo, Texas, Project Matador is secured by Fermi pursuant to a 99-year Ground Lease Agreement on land owned by the Texas Tech University System (as amended, the “Lease”), which we believe will provide long-term site control and potential efficiencies through a partnership with a public university. We believe our HyperRedundant™ site is strategically located adjacent to one of the largest known natural gas fields in the United States that is (i) within a high-radiance solar corridor, (ii) well-positioned for advanced nuclear development and (iii) supportive of multiple energy pathways including near-term natural gas power development. While Fermi’s mission is to expand beyond natural gas-fired generation, we believe our ready access to large volumes of natural gas from adjacent pipeline infrastructure could enable us to scale up to 11 GW of natural gas-fired base load power generation over time. Beyond natural gas-fired generation, our Combined License Application (“COL Application”) for 4 GW of nuclear power has undergone a preliminary review and has been accepted for processing by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (the “NRC”), which reinforces Project Matador’s readiness for low-carbon baseload generation beyond natural gas-fired generation. With existing water, fiber, and natural gas infrastructure readily accessible, we believe Fermi is uniquely-positioned to deploy an integrated mix of natural gas, nuclear and solar energy power to enable grid-independent, high-density computing power on the Project Matador Site. Through a combination of natural gas turbine purchases, a focus on procuring other long lead-time equipment, and negotiations with Southwestern Public Service Company (“SPS”), the local utility, we expect to secure approximately 1.1 GW of power for our operations by the end of 2026 (including an expected 200 megawatts (“MW”) from our expected contractual arrangement with SPS). We believe this rapid power delivery timeline is a critical differentiator that will allow Fermi to attract tenants that require near-term access to large-scale, reliable energy to power their AI data center compute needs. Project Matador is in close proximity to the U.S. Department of Energy’s (the “DOE”) Pantex Plant (the “Pantex Plant”), the nation’s primary nuclear weapons center, which employs approximately 4,600 skilled nuclear professionals. Our proximity to the Pantex Plant offers us the opportunity to access a highly experienced workforce steeped in nuclear safety culture and expertise. We believe this proximity to critical United States nuclear and security infrastructure will be highly attractive to our prospective tenants. With key regulatory approvals in progress, growing stakeholder relationships and energy infrastructure readiness, we believe that Project Matador represents unmatched, sector-defining potential to deliver up to 11 GW of power to on-site compute centers by 2038 through a redundant and flexible mix of natural gas, nuclear and solar energy power. Project Matador is expected to be anchored by what we believe would become the nation’s second-largest nuclear generation complex with capacity to house up to four AP1000 Pressurized Water Reactors developed by Westinghouse. Through our REIT structure, Fermi offers investors exposure to AI infrastructure growth and long-term, large-scale and reliable energy development in a tax-efficient public vehicle. Our principal executive offices are located in Amarillo, TX.

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