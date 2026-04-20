Reviewing Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) & TH International (NASDAQ:THCH)

TH International (NASDAQ:THCH – Get Free Report) and Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

TH International has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

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Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TH International and Chipotle Mexican Grill”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TH International $188.21 million 0.37 -$62.13 million ($1.88) -1.10 Chipotle Mexican Grill $11.93 billion 3.90 $1.54 billion $1.14 31.32

Chipotle Mexican Grill has higher revenue and earnings than TH International. TH International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chipotle Mexican Grill, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.9% of TH International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.3% of Chipotle Mexican Grill shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Chipotle Mexican Grill shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for TH International and Chipotle Mexican Grill, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TH International 1 0 0 0 1.00 Chipotle Mexican Grill 1 11 24 0 2.64

Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus target price of $47.13, indicating a potential upside of 31.98%. Given Chipotle Mexican Grill’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Chipotle Mexican Grill is more favorable than TH International.

Profitability

This table compares TH International and Chipotle Mexican Grill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TH International -33.26% N/A -17.91% Chipotle Mexican Grill 12.88% 47.99% 17.15%

Summary

Chipotle Mexican Grill beats TH International on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TH International

(Get Free Report)

TH International Limited operates Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company offers brewed tea, coffee, milk tea, lemonade, hot chocolate, and coffee drinks. It is also involved in franchise related business. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

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