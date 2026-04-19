WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $94.08 and last traded at $93.9580, with a volume of 323526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.82.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.07.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 124,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,918,000 after purchasing an additional 47,551 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 59.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after buying an additional 15,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the second quarter worth $319,000.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

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