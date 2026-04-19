iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $83.10 and last traded at $82.83, with a volume of 219767 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.34.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.39. The firm has a market cap of $826.89 million, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.25.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYT. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 165.6% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 3,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index. The Index measures the performance of the transportation sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the primary groups, such as airlines, trucking, railroads, air freight, transportation services and industrial services.

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