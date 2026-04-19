Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Makes New Investment in The Cooper Companies, Inc. $COO

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,046 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Cooper Companies by 48.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,407 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 7,363 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 115.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,334 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,702,000 after purchasing an additional 73,165 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the second quarter valued at $291,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 4.4% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,870 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,839 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COO. William Blair raised Cooper Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cooper Companies from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Cooper Companies from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings raised Cooper Companies from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.79.

Cooper Companies Price Performance

NASDAQ:COO opened at $70.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.53. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.07. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.78 and a 52-week high of $89.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 9.67%.Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Cooper Companies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.580-4.660 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cooper Companies, Inc (NASDAQ: COO) is a global medical device company headquartered in San Ramon, California. Founded in 1958, the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic development to become a major provider of vision care and women’s health products. Cooper Companies operates through two primary business segments—CooperVision and CooperSurgical—each serving specialized markets within the healthcare industry.

The CooperVision segment develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of soft contact lenses, as well as related accessories.

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