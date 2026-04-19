Moran Wealth Management LLC Has $6.30 Million Position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA $FMS

Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) by 67.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,438 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $6,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 45,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 14,078 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 24,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. DMC Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 148.6% in the fourth quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 19,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 11,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 49.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 18,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FMS. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

Shares of FMS stock opened at $23.43 on Friday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $20.94 and a 52-week high of $30.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.85.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 8.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA is the world’s largest integrated provider of products and services for individuals with renal diseases. The company’s primary business activities encompass the operation of dialysis clinics and the manufacture and distribution of dialysis equipment, dialysis machines, dialyzers, consumables and related therapies. Through its global network of clinics, Fresenius Medical Care delivers comprehensive kidney care, including hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis treatments, patient education and support services.

In its products segment, the company designs and produces dialysis machines, water treatment systems and disposables such as high‐flux dialyzers and bloodlines.

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