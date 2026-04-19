Moran Wealth Management LLC Invests $7.22 Million in iShares Russell 3000 ETF $IWV

Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,219,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $15,623,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 27,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,478,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 38,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,563,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 55,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,951,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 144.6% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Up 1.2%

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $404.36 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $288.86 and a 1-year high of $405.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $383.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $385.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index). It serves as the underlying index for Russell 3000 Growth and Value series and the Russell 1000 and Russell 2000 Indexes, as well as their respective Growth and Value series. The Fund invests in sectors, such as technology, financial services, consumer discretionary, healthcare, producer durables, energy, consumer staples, utilities, materials & processing and S-T Securities.

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