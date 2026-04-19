Moran Wealth Management LLC Has $7.54 Million Stock Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP

Moran Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $7,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MEDP. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Medpace in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medpace by 64.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Medpace in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, President Jesse J. Geiger sold 31,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.30, for a total transaction of $14,436,197.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,829,500. This trade represents a 67.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 20.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medpace Price Performance

Shares of MEDP opened at $520.60 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.05 and a 1 year high of $628.92. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $468.38 and a 200-day moving average of $537.98.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.49. Medpace had a return on equity of 118.82% and a net margin of 17.83%.The company had revenue of $708.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Medpace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.680-17.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MEDP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho set a $582.00 price objective on Medpace in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Leerink Partners reduced their price objective on Medpace from $575.00 to $485.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research lowered Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $486.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MEDP

Key Medpace News

Here are the key news stories impacting Medpace this week:

Positive Sentiment: Market/technical note: Medpace’s relative strength rating reportedly rose to 82, a signal some traders use to justify momentum buying. Stocks to watch: Medpace Holdings sees relative strength rating rise to 82

Market/technical note: Medpace’s relative strength rating reportedly rose to 82, a signal some traders use to justify momentum buying. Neutral Sentiment: Procedural deadline reminder: Several firms (e.g., Faruqi & Faruqi) remind investors there’s a June 8, 2026 deadline to seek lead‑plaintiff status — procedural notices that maintain public attention but don’t by themselves change fundamentals. MEDP INVESTOR DEADLINE APPROACHING

Procedural deadline reminder: Several firms (e.g., Faruqi & Faruqi) remind investors there’s a June 8, 2026 deadline to seek lead‑plaintiff status — procedural notices that maintain public attention but don’t by themselves change fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: New class‑action filing/solicitation: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman says a class action has been filed against Medpace and certain officers covering Apr 22, 2025–Feb 9, 2026 — this is the primary legal catalyst investors will watch. Bronstein class action notice

New class‑action filing/solicitation: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman says a class action has been filed against Medpace and certain officers covering Apr 22, 2025–Feb 9, 2026 — this is the primary legal catalyst investors will watch. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms seek clients/lead‑plaintiff roles (Robbins Geller, Gross Law Firm, Bragar Eagel & Squire, Rosen, Pomerantz, Frank R. Cruz, SueWallSt, Rosen/others) — this concentrated legal publicity increases the chance of follow‑on litigation costs and management distraction. Example: Robbins Geller urges investors to act. Robbins Geller investor alert

Multiple law firms seek clients/lead‑plaintiff roles (Robbins Geller, Gross Law Firm, Bragar Eagel & Squire, Rosen, Pomerantz, Frank R. Cruz, SueWallSt, Rosen/others) — this concentrated legal publicity increases the chance of follow‑on litigation costs and management distraction. Example: Robbins Geller urges investors to act. Negative Sentiment: Additional firm notices and press pieces (Gross Law Firm, Bragar Eagel & Squire, Rosen Law Firm, Frank R. Cruz, Pomerantz, SueWallSt) further amplify the claims and the investor outreach, keeping the stock under legal/PR pressure. Example: Gross Law Firm alert. Gross Law Firm alert

Additional firm notices and press pieces (Gross Law Firm, Bragar Eagel & Squire, Rosen Law Firm, Frank R. Cruz, Pomerantz, SueWallSt) further amplify the claims and the investor outreach, keeping the stock under legal/PR pressure. Example: Gross Law Firm alert. Negative Sentiment: Local/regional coverage highlights plaintiff‑opportunity: Bakersfield and other outlets reiterate the chance for investors to lead the suit, sustaining media attention on the litigation risk. Bakersfield/AP coverage

Medpace Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: MEDP) is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides comprehensive clinical development services to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company supports clinical trials across all phases (I–IV), offering end-to-end solutions designed to streamline the development process and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to market.

Medpace’s core service offerings include clinical pharmacology, regulatory affairs consulting, project management, central laboratory services, imaging, data management and biostatistics, pharmacovigilance and medical writing.

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