Brokerages Set Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Target Price at $56.89

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.8889.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OZK. Stephens cut their price objective on Bank OZK from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler set a $62.00 price objective on Bank OZK in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd.

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Bank OZK Stock Up 2.0%

Bank OZK stock opened at $48.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.93. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $39.82 and a twelve month high of $53.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.03). Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 25.50%.The firm had revenue of $436.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 30.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 147.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank OZK, formerly known as Bank of the Ozarks, is a regional commercial bank headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas. Established in 1903, the bank offers a full suite of banking products and services to both individual and corporate clients. Through a combination of organic growth and targeted acquisitions, Bank OZK has built a diversified lending portfolio and a strong deposit franchise.

The bank’s core operations focus on commercial real estate lending, including acquisition, development and construction financing.

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