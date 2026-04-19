GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Short Interest Down 15.1% in March

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 18,277,361 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the March 15th total of 21,528,167 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,320,867 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Approximately 13.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in GoPro by 1,295,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 12,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 12,958 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoPro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of GoPro by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 33,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 15,618 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoPro by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 11,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of GoPro by 168.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,781,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

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GoPro Stock Up 6.7%

GPRO stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.65. GoPro has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $3.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GoPro ( NASDAQ:GPRO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $201.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.69 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 14.35% and a negative return on equity of 72.66%. GoPro has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.230–0.170 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that GoPro will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of GoPro in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded GoPro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoPro currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $0.75.

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About GoPro

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GoPro, Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO) is an American technology company specializing in the design and manufacture of compact, high-definition cameras and related accessories. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, GoPro’s product lineup is centered on its flagship HERO series of action cameras, which combine rugged construction, waterproof housings and advanced imaging capabilities. In addition to the HERO line, the company offers the MAX camera for 360-degree video capture, along with an array of mounts, grips and protective cases to support use in extreme sports, travel and professional video production.

Since its founding in 2002 by Nicholas Woodman, who continues to serve as chief executive officer, GoPro has expanded beyond hardware into software and cloud-based services.

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