Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 5,892 Shares of General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,892 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $18,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 77,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen cut General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $398.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 3,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.50, for a total transaction of $1,350,016.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 44,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,825,134.50. This represents a 7.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark Rayha sold 4,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.79, for a total value of $1,524,212.30. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 7,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,997.44. This represents a 35.51% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,260 shares of company stock worth $18,133,971. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $336.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $350.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.89. General Dynamics Corporation has a 1-year low of $262.84 and a 1-year high of $369.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.38.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 8.01%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.15 earnings per share. General Dynamics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.100-16.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 41.17%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics is a major American aerospace and defense contractor that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in the United States (Reston, Virginia), the company supplies platforms and systems used by armed forces, civil authorities and private operators across multiple domains including air, land, sea and cyber.

Its principal activities span several operating businesses: a business aviation unit that develops and supports Gulfstream business jets; land systems that produce armored combat vehicles and related logistics and sustainment services; marine systems that design and construct submarines and surface ships for navies; and mission systems and information technology operations that provide command-and-control, communications, cybersecurity and systems-integration services.

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