Shaker Financial Services LLC Takes $794,000 Position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II $PFN

Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 105,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gridiron Partners LLC boosted its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 4,006.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gridiron Partners LLC now owns 446,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 435,437 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 1,030.3% in the fourth quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 45,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 4.9% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 374,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 17,478 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 100.0% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 15,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares in the last quarter.

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PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Stock Up 0.8%

PFN stock opened at $7.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.32. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $7.67.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Dividend Announcement

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0718 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th.

(Free Report)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE: PFN) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high current income by investing principally in a diversified portfolio of credit instruments. The fund’s assets are allocated across a range of fixed income sectors, including corporate debt, asset- and mortgage-backed securities, emerging market debt, and other income-producing instruments, both in the U.S. and international markets.

The fund employs a flexible investment approach designed by PIMCO’s portfolio management team, incorporating the use of leverage and derivatives to enhance yield and manage duration risk.

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