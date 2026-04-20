Coral Products (LON:CRU) Insider Acquires £3,000 in Stock

Coral Products PLC (LON:CRU – Get Free Report) insider David Low purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 6 per share, with a total value of £3,000.

Coral Products Stock Performance

CRU traded down GBX 0.99 on Monday, hitting GBX 6.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,279,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,268. The stock has a market cap of £5.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.30, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 8.60. Coral Products PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 5.52 and a 1-year high of GBX 11.50.

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Coral Products Company Profile

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Coral Products PLC is a manufacturer and distributor of plastic products within a wide range of sectors.The Group has operations in the UK with manufacturing facilities in Wythenshawe and Denton, Greater Manchester and a distribution facility in Hyde, Greater Manchester.

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