Head to Head Survey: Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) & Yirendai (NYSE:YRD)

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) and Yirendai (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Upwork and Yirendai’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Upwork alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upwork 14.65% 18.76% 9.03% Yirendai 0.31% 0.18% 0.13%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Upwork and Yirendai”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upwork $787.78 million 1.87 $115.43 million $0.84 13.42 Yirendai $817.84 million 0.23 $5.80 million $0.03 72.83

Upwork has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Yirendai. Upwork is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yirendai, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Upwork has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yirendai has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Upwork and Yirendai, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upwork 0 6 7 0 2.54 Yirendai 1 0 0 0 1.00

Upwork presently has a consensus price target of $22.60, indicating a potential upside of 100.53%. Given Upwork’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Upwork is more favorable than Yirendai.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.7% of Upwork shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Yirendai shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of Upwork shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.2% of Yirendai shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Upwork beats Yirendai on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Upwork

(Get Free Report)

Upwork Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development. Its work marketplace also enables clients to streamline workflows, such as talent sourcing, outreach, and contracting. The company’s work marketplace offers access to various functionalities for remote engagements with talent, including communication and collaboration, ability to receive talent invoices through their work marketplace, and payment protection. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Payroll and Upwork Enterprise, as well as managed and escrow services. The company was formerly known as Elance-oDesk, Inc. and changed its name to Upwork Inc. in May 2015. Upwork Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Yirendai

(Get Free Report)

Yiren Digital Ltd. provides financial services through an AI-powered platform in China. Its platform provides a suite of financial and lifestyle services. The company offers financial services, which provides a portfolio of loan products to borrowers; insurance brokerage services; and consumption and lifestyle services, including non-financial products and services to meet various consumer needs. It supports clients at various growth stages, addressing financing needs arising from consumption and production activities, and augmenting the well-being and security of individuals, families, and businesses. The company was formerly known as Yirendai Ltd. and changed its name to Yiren Digital Ltd. in September 2019. Yiren Digital Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Yiren Digital Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of CreditEase Holdings (Cayman) Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.