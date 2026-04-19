argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,016.2222.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ARGX shares. Zacks Research upgraded argenex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of argenex in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of argenex from $1,160.00 to $1,120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of argenex from $950.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on argenex from $915.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th.

Get argenex alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on argenex

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

argenex Stock Up 2.5%

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in argenex by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in argenex by 5,962.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in argenex by 22.3% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in argenex by 550.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in argenex by 60.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARGX opened at $849.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.50, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $766.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $818.44. argenex has a twelve month low of $510.05 and a twelve month high of $934.62.

argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $8.02 earnings per share for the quarter. argenex had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 38.51%. Research analysts anticipate that argenex will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

argenex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

argenx (NASDAQ: ARGX) is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based therapeutics for severe autoimmune and neuromuscular diseases. The company uses its proprietary SIMPLE Antibody platform to generate differentiated antibodies and engineered Fc regions, and it pursues mechanisms that modulate the neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) to reduce pathogenic IgG levels. Argenx’s research and development activities span target identification, preclinical development and late-stage clinical programs aimed at addressing unmet needs in immunology.

The company’s lead product, efgartigimod (marketed as Vyvgart), is an FcRn antagonist developed to reduce circulating IgG antibodies and treat IgG-mediated disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for argenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.