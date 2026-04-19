argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,016.2222.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ARGX shares. Zacks Research upgraded argenex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of argenex in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of argenex from $1,160.00 to $1,120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of argenex from $950.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on argenex from $915.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th.
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argenex Stock Up 2.5%
NASDAQ ARGX opened at $849.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.50, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $766.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $818.44. argenex has a twelve month low of $510.05 and a twelve month high of $934.62.
argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $8.02 earnings per share for the quarter. argenex had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 38.51%. Research analysts anticipate that argenex will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.
argenex Company Profile
argenx (NASDAQ: ARGX) is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based therapeutics for severe autoimmune and neuromuscular diseases. The company uses its proprietary SIMPLE Antibody platform to generate differentiated antibodies and engineered Fc regions, and it pursues mechanisms that modulate the neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) to reduce pathogenic IgG levels. Argenx’s research and development activities span target identification, preclinical development and late-stage clinical programs aimed at addressing unmet needs in immunology.
The company’s lead product, efgartigimod (marketed as Vyvgart), is an FcRn antagonist developed to reduce circulating IgG antibodies and treat IgG-mediated disorders.
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