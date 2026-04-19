40,995 Shares in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE Purchased by Lecap Asset Management Ltd.

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 40,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,000. Alexandria Real Estate Equities comprises approximately 0.8% of Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARE. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,022.1% during the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,813,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,298 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,255,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 26.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,564,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,682,000 after buying an additional 531,668 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,725.7% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 450,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,508,000 after buying an additional 425,411 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,273,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $954,117,000 after buying an additional 399,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore dropped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.92 per share, with a total value of $1,348,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman directly owned 562,724 shares in the company, valued at $30,342,078.08. This represents a 4.65% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $48.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.75. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $88.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.33.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 47.23%.The firm had revenue of $754.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.550 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.12%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of collaborative life science and technology campuses. The company’s properties are designed to support research and innovation by providing specialized laboratory, office and manufacturing space tailored to biotechnology, pharmaceutical, academic and related industries.

Since its founding in 1994, Alexandria has cultivated a diversified portfolio of campuses across leading innovation clusters in North America and Europe.

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