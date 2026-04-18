Wrapped Pulse Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $18.34 (WPLS)

Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 18th. Wrapped Pulse has a market capitalization of $81.81 million and approximately $18.34 worth of Wrapped Pulse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Pulse token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped Pulse has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76,893.28 or 0.99896388 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76,262.80 or 1.00100645 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Wrapped Pulse

Wrapped Pulse’s total supply is 7,773,500,452,465 tokens.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Pulse

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the PulseChain platform. Wrapped Pulse has a current supply of 7,768,746,712,956.21491437. The last known price of Wrapped Pulse is 0.00001052 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 272 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Pulse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Pulse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Pulse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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