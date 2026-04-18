WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $61.56 and last traded at $61.6080, with a volume of 1981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.31.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $681.81 million, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.74.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund in the third quarter worth $32,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 675.9% in the third quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund in the fourth quarter worth $77,000.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the small-capitalization segment of the United States stock market. The Index consists of the companies in the bottom 25% of the market capitalization of the WisdomTree Earnings Index after the 500 largest companies have been removed.

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