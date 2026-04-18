Starfighters Space (NYSEAMERICAN:FJET) Shares Up 24.9% – Still a Buy?

Starfighters Space, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FJET – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 24.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.80 and last traded at $6.72. 2,760,403 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 231% from the average session volume of 834,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.

Starfighters Space Trading Down 6.3%

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.61.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starfighters Space

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Starfighters Space in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Starfighters Space in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Starfighters Space in the 4th quarter valued at $718,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Starfighters Space in the 4th quarter valued at $1,322,000.

About Starfighters Space

The Company’s mission statement is to make space accessible to entrepreneurs, researchers, industry, and government at a high cadence and the right cost. Currently, Starfighters operates the world’s only commercial fleet of flight-ready F-104 supersonic aircraft (“Lockheed F-104”). The Lockheed F-104 was developed as a supersonic aircraft for the United States Armed Forces. The single engine interceptor was favoured for its maximum altitude and climb performance. It was the first production aircraft to reach over MACH 2 in sustained, level flight, which was one of the key criteria as to why the NASA used the Lockheed F-104 for high-speed flight research at the Dryden Flight Research Center.

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