Short Interest in Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX) Increases By 19.6%

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 17,790 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the March 15th total of 14,877 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,027 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYAX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nayax in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Nayax from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nayax in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Nayax from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nayax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

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Nayax Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NYAX traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,680. Nayax has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $65.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.70 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Nayax had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.87%.The firm had revenue of $119.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.13 million. As a group, analysts predict that Nayax will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nayax

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nayax by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Nayax during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Nayax by 920.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nayax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nayax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

About Nayax

(Get Free Report)

Nayax Ltd. is a global fintech company specializing in cashless payment solutions, telematics and management services for unattended retail environments. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Israel, Nayax develops hardware and software platforms that enable vending machines, kiosks, laundromats, e-commerce and self-checkout points to accept a wide range of payment methods, including credit and debit cards, mobile wallets and contactless NFC transactions.

The company’s product portfolio comprises proprietary point-of-sale terminals—such as the VPOS and Carbon series—as well as a cloud-based management suite known as the Monyx platform.

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