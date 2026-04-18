Short Interest in Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Increases By 19.0%

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 23,932,707 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the March 15th total of 20,108,546 shares. Approximately 351.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,057,822 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on PSTV. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. D. Boral Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Plus Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Plus Therapeutics from $475.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

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Plus Therapeutics Stock Up 7.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:PSTV traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.39. 254,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,082. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.03. Plus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $30.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.82.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $6.28. The firm had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Plus Therapeutics will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plus Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. L1 Global Manager Pty Ltd bought a new position in Plus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,167,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 589,544 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Plus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $525,000. Altium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Plus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $628,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Plus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Plus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Plus Therapeutics is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of targeted radiotherapeutics for oncology. Its platform technologies leverage nanoliposomes and microspheres to deliver therapeutic radioisotopes directly to tumor sites. The company’s lead candidate, 90Y-HP-DO3A, is in Phase 2 development for recurrent high-grade gliomas, while its rhenium-based nanoliposome program is under investigation for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma and brain metastases.

The pipeline also includes investigational treatments for bone metastases, malignant pleural effusions and other hard-to-treat solid tumors.

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