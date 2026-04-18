Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Issues Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.780-0.780 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.6 billion-$12.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.6 billion. Netflix also updated its FY 2026 guidance to EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $110.00 price target on Netflix and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $125.00 price target on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. President Capital boosted their target price on Netflix from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $120.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.58.

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Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $97.31 on Friday. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $75.01 and a fifty-two week high of $134.12. The stock has a market cap of $410.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.20 and a 200-day moving average of $98.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 43.01% and a net margin of 28.52%.The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $40,158,319.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,230.60. This represents a 99.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total value of $464,230.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 316,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,623,066. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,487,794 shares of company stock valued at $136,255,772. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations — revenue of $12.25B and GAAP EPS of $1.23 topped consensus, driven by subscription pricing, ad revenue growth and margin expansion; these fundamentals underpin many analyst “buy the dip” calls. Q1 results detail

Q1 results beat expectations — revenue of $12.25B and GAAP EPS of $1.23 topped consensus, driven by subscription pricing, ad revenue growth and margin expansion; these fundamentals underpin many analyst “buy the dip” calls. Positive Sentiment: Longer‑term growth levers remain: management emphasized live sports discussions (NFL interest) and continued ad‑tier expansion; analysts who stayed bullish point to strong cash generation and ad upside. Live sports / NFL rights

Longer‑term growth levers remain: management emphasized live sports discussions (NFL interest) and continued ad‑tier expansion; analysts who stayed bullish point to strong cash generation and ad upside. Neutral Sentiment: Product/tech roadmap: Netflix plans a TikTok‑style vertical feed and broader AI use for recommendations — positive for engagement but not an immediate revenue catalyst. TechCrunch: vertical feed

Product/tech roadmap: Netflix plans a TikTok‑style vertical feed and broader AI use for recommendations — positive for engagement but not an immediate revenue catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Q2 guidance disappointed — the company issued Q2 EPS/revenue guidance below consensus (management cited slower near‑term growth and margin pressure), which shifted focus from the quarter to the outlook and trimmed near‑term expectations. Reuters: downbeat Q2 forecast

Q2 guidance disappointed — the company issued Q2 EPS/revenue guidance below consensus (management cited slower near‑term growth and margin pressure), which shifted focus from the quarter to the outlook and trimmed near‑term expectations. Negative Sentiment: Leadership change spooked the market — Reed Hastings announced he will not stand for re‑election to the board, prompting concern about governance continuity amid a strategic pivot after the failed Warner Bros. bid. That exit amplified the selloff. Deadline: Hastings exit

Leadership change spooked the market — Reed Hastings announced he will not stand for re‑election to the board, prompting concern about governance continuity amid a strategic pivot after the failed Warner Bros. bid. That exit amplified the selloff. Negative Sentiment: Analyst reaction and price‑target moves were mixed-to-negative — several firms trimmed targets or moved to neutral/hold citing valuation and near‑term growth deceleration, increasing downward pressure. Invezz: analyst reactions

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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