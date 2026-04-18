Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM Holdings Decreased by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,057 shares during the quarter. Howmet Aerospace accounts for 1.1% of Moran Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $36,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 1.2% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HWM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $227.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Truist Financial set a $280.00 target price on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,000 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 23,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,207,240. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.70, for a total transaction of $11,364,255.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 107,008 shares in the company, valued at $26,933,913.60. This trade represents a 29.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of HWM stock opened at $255.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $245.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.09 and a 12 month high of $267.31.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 18.27%.The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.110 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.350-4.550 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 6th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 12.94%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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