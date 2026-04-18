MS INTERNATIONAL (LON:MSI) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital Group

Shore Capital Group reiterated their house stock rating on shares of MS INTERNATIONAL (LON:MSI – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning,Digital Look reports.

MS INTERNATIONAL Stock Up 1.3%

MSI stock opened at GBX 1,560 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,313.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,410.01. The company has a market capitalization of £255.92 million, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. MS INTERNATIONAL has a 12 month low of GBX 900 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,704.31.

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MS INTERNATIONAL (LON:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported GBX 38.50 EPS for the quarter. MS INTERNATIONAL had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 22.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MS INTERNATIONAL Company Profile

In related news, insider Michael J. Bell purchased 5,298 shares of MS INTERNATIONAL stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,340 per share, for a total transaction of £70,993.20. Corporate insiders own 37.66% of the company’s stock.

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MS INTERNATIONAL plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, construction, and servicing of a range of engineering products and structures in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States of America, Asia, South America, and internationally. It operates through Defence and Security, Forgings, Petrol Station Superstructures, and Corporate Branding divisions. The company offers defense equipment and open die forgings. It also engages in the design, manufacture, construction, maintenance, and restyling of petrol station superstructures and forecourts.

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