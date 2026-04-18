Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 182,070 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 412.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 226,203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 182,070 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $34,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.3% during the third quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.5% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 453 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.8% during the third quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% during the third quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $147,994.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 26,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,781,652.94. This represents a 5.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total value of $151,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 46,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,697,323.10. This trade represents a 3.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 16,237 shares of company stock worth $1,697,162 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $96.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.83. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.24 and a 12-month high of $211.48. The company has a market capitalization of $100.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 13.16%.The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $225.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Argus upgraded ServiceNow to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Arete Research set a $200.00 price target on ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.46.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company’s flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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