Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $3.69 Million Stake in American Homes 4 Rent $AMH

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 7,035.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 114,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,423 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $3,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,715,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,486,798,000 after purchasing an additional 246,713 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,424,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $612,605,000 after purchasing an additional 399,894 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,271,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,972 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 4,556,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,260,000 after purchasing an additional 346,960 shares during the period. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,888,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

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American Homes 4 Rent Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $30.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.79. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $27.22 and a 12-month high of $39.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $402.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.24 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Homes 4 Rent

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director David Goldberg acquired 2,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.30 per share, with a total value of $58,600.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 36,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,075,983.90. This trade represents a 5.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 1,200 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.20 per share, with a total value of $29,040.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 44,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,151.40. The trade was a 2.76% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 6,771 shares of company stock valued at $183,684. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.50 to $33.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.21.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMH

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development and management of single-family rental homes. Since its initial public offering in April 2013, the company has focused on building a large-scale, professionally managed portfolio of homes designed to meet the needs of today’s renters. Its business model emphasizes the acquisition of well-located properties coupled with consistent, in-house property management to drive occupancy and long-term value.

As of the most recent reporting, American Homes 4 Rent owns and operates tens of thousands of homes across the United States, with concentration in key Sun Belt and high-growth markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report).

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