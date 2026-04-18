30,502 Shares in Solstice Advanced Mat $SOLS Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat during the fourth quarter worth $10,668,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat during the fourth quarter worth $3,506,000. Iams Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat during the fourth quarter worth $933,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat during the fourth quarter worth $4,796,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat during the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

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Solstice Advanced Mat Stock Performance

SOLS opened at $81.20 on Friday. Solstice Advanced Mat has a fifty-two week low of $40.43 and a fifty-two week high of $84.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion and a PE ratio of 312.31.

Solstice Advanced Mat Announces Dividend

Solstice Advanced Mat ( NASDAQ:SOLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $987.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.00 million. Solstice Advanced Mat has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.750 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Solstice Advanced Mat’s payout ratio is presently 115.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Solstice Advanced Mat from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of Solstice Advanced Mat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Zacks Research raised shares of Solstice Advanced Mat to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Solstice Advanced Mat from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Solstice Advanced Mat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

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Solstice Advanced Mat Company Profile

(Free Report)

Solstice Advanced Materials is a leading global specialty materials company that advances science for smarter outcomes. Solstice offers high-performance solutions that enable critical industries and applications, including refrigerants, semiconductor manufacturing, data center cooling, nuclear power, protective fibers, healthcare packaging and more.

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